The Shakespeare & Performing Arts Regional Company in Livermore, known as SPARC, will offer two after-school programs this fall.
The theater program for elementary students in grades 3 through 5 will involve “The Not So Mysterious Disappearance of Cinderella,” an updated version of the classic fairy tale with fairy godmothers, 911 operators, Detective Bob, and Prince Charming.
When Cinderella vanishes, it is up to the colorful cast, including characters who wander in from other fairy tales, to unravel the mystery.
Through ensemble-based exercises, SPARC said students will explore character development, physical comedy, and theater games, leading to a final 30-minute performance.
Classes for elementary students will meet from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 7, with performances set for Sunday, Dec. 10.
Middle schoolers in grades 6 through 8 will meet from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 10 through Dec. 4.
They will tackle a fresh narrative of Shakespeare’s classic, “The Taming of the Shrew,” with genders of the playwright’s main protagonists reversed. SPARC said the role reversal would require students to explore social norms and perceptions, while learning about acting and stage combat.
The middle schoolers will present their production on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The after-school programs and the final productions will be held at the SPARC studio, 2172 Railroad Ave. The cost is $499 for each program.
For more information, or to register, go to sparctheater.org and click on “Fall Classes.” No prior acting experience is required.