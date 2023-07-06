A pared-down adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” by the Shakespeare & Performing Arts Regional Company (SPARC) will open Saturday, July 15, at the Darcie Kent Vineyards in Livermore.
SPARC said the adaptation, with just a few actors playing multiple roles, was created by associate artist Mary Ann Rodgers in anticipation of a post-COVID environment.
“We knew we wanted a shorter script, using a maximum of seven actors for very practical reasons,” Rodgers explained. “We wanted fewer people in the dressing trailer. But the fun came with figuring out the doubling of the roles, making something new for the artists and audience. Practical needs can lead to creative solutions that let us see the play in a new way.”
The play was also shortened for the outdoor performances.
“While it’s usually nice in the vineyards, we have occasional cold nights,” said SPARC artistic director Lisa Tromovitch. “It’s special to see the shows, Shakespeare in particular, outdoors under the stars in a way similar to the original productions. We [also] want our audience to have a great time, and we don’t need the shows to be extraordinarily long for them to enjoy the story.”
The Shakespeare comedy is about two romantic pairings that develop when a group of soldiers visit a small Italian town, and explores love, friendship, honor, and deceit.
Sydney Schwindt and Mark Vashro, who play two of the main characters, Beatrice and Benedick, also take on the comedic roles of Dogberry and Verges. Anjoli Aguilar will play the beautiful Hero and the male role of Don Pedro, while her counterpart, Nona Truong, will plays both Margaret and Don John.
Performances are scheduled Thursday through Sunday, with the play running through Aug. 6.
Gates at the Darcie Kent Vineyards open at 6 p.m. for picnicking, with performances beginning at 7:30 p.m. A short musical pre-show in the picnic area will also outline the story for families.
For more information, go to SPARCtheater.org or call 925-443-2273.