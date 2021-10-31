The Shakespeare & Performing Arts Regional Company (SPARC) will host a series of readings in November celebrating the connection between art and science.
The readings will present the work of two Latina playwrights, Marisela Trevino Orta and Diana Burbano, and are part of the theater company’s social justice initiation, Science@Play.
The readings will begin with “Sapience,” by Burbano, on Friday through Sunday, Nov. 5, 6 and 7.
“Sapience” tells the story of Elsa, a primatologist, and how her work with an orangutan named “Wookie” challenges her previously held worldview.
“Heart Shaped Nebula,” by Orta, will follow the following weekend, Nov. 12, 13 and 14.
A love story set against a dark night sky and the anticipation of a meteor shower, the play explores how particulate matter behaves, while also shedding light on the human understanding of love, time and space.
“Flatten the Curve,” a play commissioned by SPARC for Science@Play, will close out the series the weekend of Nov. 19, 20 and 21.
Also written by Burbano, the play follows a team of scientists working to solve the global pandemic. Burbano consulted with scientists from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory while researching and writing the play.
“It’s been a phenomenal challenge to work on this science-based commission” Burbano said. “The most interesting process has been interviewing scientists about their fields of expertise. It was a new and exciting way to write a play.”
All reading performances will begin at 7 p.m. at SPARC Studio, 2172 Railroad Ave., in Livermore. Tickets are $25 per performance and are available at sparctheater.org or 925-443-BARD. Proof of vaccination for COVID-19 and facemasks will be required. Recordings of the readings will also be available.