The Rae Dorough Speaker Series (RDSS) will open its 2022 to 2023 season, on Sept. 15, with a presentation from Construction Engineer Paul Giroux about the perils of spanning the Bay’s Golden Gate.
Giroux uses a combination of historic photographs, video and animation techniques to tell the extraordinary story of the Golden Gate Bridge’s construction. A civil engineering historian, he has prepared eight lectures on major civil engineering projects and collectively presented over 300 times.
“After helping build Boston’s Bunker Hill Bridge and the new San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge East Span, I became interested in understanding the differences between modern design and construction methods as compared to historical bridges,” Giroux said.
In addition to the Golden Gate Bridge, his research and lectures have covered the histories of the Brooklyn Bridge, the Hoover Dam and the Panama Canal.
The early 20th century was the golden age of long-span suspension bridges, yet the spanning of San Francisco Bay’s Golden Gate Strait was thought by many to be impossible. Working in the shadow of the Great Depression, the builders of the bridge had to overcome daunting political, financial, and technical challenges. In one of the world’s harshest marine environments their task was to construct its longest suspension bridge. Eager to meet these challenges, leading engineers of the era and construction workers would converge on San Francisco in the early days of 1933 to undertake the perilous spanning of ‘the gate’.
“The unique thing that I do with my lectures is bringing the construction to life,” Giroux said. “I do storytelling and I talk a lot about the human endeavor of the process and all the fun stuff that goes along with it. You get creativity, you get success, you get failure, sometimes unethical behavior, all the stuff that goes along with the human condition, you get in these stories.”
The Rae Dorough Speaker Series was established in 2008 in honor of Livermore resident and community activist Rae Dorough. The series features provocative, entertaining and enlightening presentations on a wide variety of topics. Past speakers have included engineers, scientists, fiction and non-fiction writers and historians, entrepreneurs, comedians and entertainers, diplomats, astronauts and journalists.
Don Johnston sits on the RDSS board and said the organization has wanted to bring Giroux back since his Zoom appearance in 2020 detailing the building of the Transcontinental Railroad.
“With the celebration of the Golden Gate’s 85th anniversary in May of this year and the current focus on renewing the nation’s infrastructure, having Paul Giroux tell the story of the bridge’s construction seemed like an appropriate way to open Rae Dorough’s 15th season,” Johnston said. “It’s an uplifting story and a reminder of America’s can-do ingenuity.”
Giroux will give his lecture on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 7:30 p.m. at the Livermore Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., Livermore. For tickets or more information, call 925-373-6800 or visit livermorearts.org. For more information on the RDSS, visit raedoroughspeakerseries.org.