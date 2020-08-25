As dark falls upon downtown Pleasanton at the end of October, you’re likely to catch a glimpse of the spooky spirits that call Main Street home.
Museum on Main recently announced the annual Ghost Walk, which this year will be held virtually, on Oct. 16, 17, 23, 24, and 31 at 7 p.m., and the popular guided walking tour is moving to Zoom! Two ghost hosts will be live on Zoom to guide your virtual tour of downtown Pleasanton's most haunted locations. Ghosts, portrayed by professional actors this year, will visit participants' screens and share more of their site's history and hauntings.
“This family-friendly tour, held for over 13 years, is a staple of the Halloween season, and we can't wait to bring it to you in the comfort of your home,” said Sarah Schaefer, director of education at the Museum on Main. Although this year will be a little bit different because of Covid-19, we still expect our virtual Ghost Walk to be a popular event, so we are recommending you get your tickets now.”
Participants will also be emailed a Ghost Walk companion e-book with recipes for spooky snacks and treats, as well as Halloween-themed cocktails and mocktails. The goal of the e-book is to help participants get in the Ghost Walk spirit at home. The e-book will also have more about the history of Ghost Walk and tips for ghost hunters.
Ghost Walk has successfully brought the haunted side of Pleasanton to ‘life’ through the stories and experiences collected from psychics, ghost hunters, and shop workers over the years. Ghost Walk is spookier than it is scary.
“It’s not a haunted house type of program, where people jump out to scare you,” said Schaefer. “This has been true of our in-person Ghost Walk and will continue to be true this year when the Ghost Walk is virtual on Zoom. However, this year, we will be adding an additional Ghost Walk related program in early November for those looking for a little bit more of a ghost hunting experience.”
Local ghost hunters will be leading investigations into haunted locations downtown. The virtual program will bring their findings and techniques to participants. Stay tuned to the museum’s social media for more information about the ghost hunting virtual program.
Tours begin at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The cost is $15 per screen and is not transferable to multiple screens. All tickets must be purchased online and must include the email you would like us to send the Zoom invite to. Tickets are nonrefundable, and since it is virtual, tours happen rain or shine. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased online at www.museumonmain.org.
The Museum on Main is located at 603 Main St., in historic downtown Pleasanton. It is currently closed to the public due to Covid-19, but information can be found on the museum website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. For more information about current exhibits and virtual programs, visit www.museumonmain.org or call 925-462-2766.