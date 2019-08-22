As dark falls upon downtown Pleasanton at the end of October, you’re likely to catch a glimpse of the spooky spirits who call Main Street home. Museum on Main announces the annual Ghost Walk, a two-hour guided tour of Pleasanton’s most haunted sites along Main Street in the downtown area.
This family-friendly tour, held for more than 12 years, continues to be a popular event during the Halloween season. The museum expects this year to be no different. About 1,200 people join in Ghost Walk each year, with tours often selling out in advance. Most of the attendees are adults from the Bay Area, but children also attend and have a great time.
With a volunteer team of ghost hosts to lead groups and actors playing the roles of the various ghosts around town, Ghost Walk is a very unique event.
“Ghost Walk has successfully brought the haunted side of Pleasanton to life through the stories and experiences collected from psychics, ghost hunters and shop workers over the years," Executive Director Jim DeMersman said. "Ghost Walk is more spooky than it is scary. It’s not a haunted house type of program where people jump out to scare you.”
The museum is also proud to announce the return of teen improv students from the city of Pleasanton’s Creatures of Impulse.
“The improv team is a great addition to Ghost Walk,"DeMersman said. "They are so fun playing the many roles of the downtown ghosts and we are pleased they will be back again this year.”
Advance ticket purchase is highly recommended. Tours depart the museum every 30 minutes from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 18, 19, 25, and 26.
Tours take place rain or shine, so dress appropriately. Costumes are highly encouraged!
Tickets can be purchased online at museumonmain.org or by calling (925) 462-2766, They're also available at the museum, 603 Main St., Pleasanton.
Tickets cost $18 for adults and teens and $13 for children 12 and younger.
The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday
For more information about current exhibits and programs, visit museumonmain.org or call (925) 462-2766.