Stage 1 Theatre will perform “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” in English and American Sign Language (ASL) at the Firehouse Theater, 4444 Railroad Ave., in Pleasanton.
Including matinees, 11 weekend performances are scheduled between Saturday, Aug. 13, and Sunday, Aug. 28. The musical, with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Weber, is a family friendly retelling of the Biblical story of Joseph sung in different musical styles, including country and rock ‘n’ roll.
Joseph will be played by Noelle Wilder, a deaf actor, and voiced by Dane Lentz, a professional ASL interpreter and the son of deaf parents. Ashley Castallon, also the child of deaf adults, will be the narrator.
Directed by Patricia Pitpitan and produced by Lorraine VanRod, “Joseph” will mark the Alameda County community theater group’s return to in-person performances after a two-year break because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information or tickets, visit firehousearts.org or call 925-931-4848. The Firehouse Theater is part of the Firehouse Arts Center at 4444 Railroad Ave.