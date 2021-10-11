Del Valle Fine Arts will open its 45th season with Steinway artist Mark Anderson playing an all Chopin program, Saturday, Oct. 16, at 7:30 p.m., in the Bankhead Theater.
Growing up in Pleasanton, Mark Anderson twice won the Livermore-Amador Symphony’s Competition for Young Musicians. He has won leading piano competitions and performs worldwide at elite venues, collaborating with distinguished conductors. An assistant professor at the University of British Columbia School of Music, he is also owner and executive director of New World Music Academy in Pleasanton.
The American Record Guide noted, “Anderson plays beautifully … what tone, what technique, what a touch.”
To see Mark Anderson performing Gershwin’s “I Got Rhythm” visit youtu.be/lz0EEKaoybA.