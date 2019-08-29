City of Pleasanton Firehouse Arts Center presents Stephen Bishop in Concert on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 8 to 10 p.m. Bishop will be opening the venue’s 10th season.
Bishop is an Oscar and Grammy-nominated songwriter, and a world-class guitarist and vocalist with a celebrated career of over four decades of live performance, song craftsmanship, recording, and entertainment. In his autobiography, Eric Clapton calls Bishop one of his favorite songwriters.
Stephen has written the theme songs to films, including "Animal House," "The Money Pit," and "White Nights." His songs have been performed by Beyonce, Phil Collins, Eric Clapton, Barbra Streisand, Art Garfunkel, Steve Perry, Stephanie Mills, Kenny Loggins, Johnny Mathis, Phoebe Snow, David Crosby, The Four Tops, and Pavarotti.
Reserved seat tickets are $36 - $46. The Firehouse Arts Center is located at 4444 Railroad Avenue in downtown Pleasanton. To learn more, visit www.firehousearts.org.