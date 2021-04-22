When Livermore teacher Clarissa Adas used to tuck her sons into bed, she would make up stories to lull them to sleep.
She later added illustrations to bring the stories to life and included a deeper message. Her sons are teenagers now and have outgrown the bedtime routine, but this has not stopped Adas from wanting to share her stories.
When the pandemic first put California into lockdown over a year ago, Adas knew this was the time to pursue her dream of publishing her stories.
“I did not know how long shelter-in-place would last, but I wanted to make something out of it,” Adas said. “I turned something bad into something good.”
Adas got to work on publishing a story she titled “Willow,” which she originally started telling to her children 15 years ago. Although she had come up with multiple stories to tell to her sons throughout the years, she chose this one because of its “deeper message.”
“It was the first one I had really put my heart into,” Adas said. “I was trying to figure out how I can be creative with my kids, but at the same time, use what I know about environmentalism.”
The story follows the life of a tree that wants to be like its friend that is also a tree. While watching the other tree get cut down, Willow, the main character, realizes that he can only be himself. By the end of the story, Willow’s friend that was cut down is not around anymore. Adas realizes that this may be a darker side to the story, but she thinks it is attention grabbing and realistic.
“In actuality, trees do get cut down, and that affects our environment,” Adas said. “The woodcutter is kind of a symbol of humanity. We need trees to survive.”
The tree is also able to learn about his own self-worth throughout the story. He provides shade for the humans, which helps him realize his own importance.
Adas hopes that children will get both these messages about self-worth and environmentalism from reading this book. As an elementary school teacher, Adas has been able to use this book in her lesson plans. She has been a second-grade dual immersion teacher in the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District since 2017.
With her background in Spanish, Adas has been able to publish the book in both English and Spanish, allowing more children to have access to the deeper messages behind the story. She has already read the story to her own class, but she plans on reading it to them again with this lesson plan she has created.
Adas has also been visiting local schools to read it herself. On Wednesday, she visited Quail Run Elementary School in San Ramon to do a virtual reading for a second grade class.
“I have been doing virtual lessons that will incorporate my book,” Adas said. “We have been talking about why trees are so important.”
Adas has been giving local teachers copies of the book along with lesson plans, and with Earth Day coming up, she felt that this was the best time for the children to start hearing the story of Willow.
Beth Grassechi, the Library Media Specialist at Junction K-8 School, has read the book and used it in a lesson for all the second grade classes.
“The kids were very excited,” Grassechi said. “I liked watching them express empathy to the character in the book.”
Grassechi used the lesson plan that Adas had created to go along with the book. After reading the book, the students made an art project. She felt that the students were really able to get the deeper message Adas had intended.
Grassechi, a librarian at Junction since 2016, usually tries to include books that include morals when reading to the students. She said this was a perfect story for that purpose.
“Clarissa has really put a lot of her heart into kids at this age range, and I am so proud of her for writing this book,” Grassechi said.
The story was published through Kindle Direct Publishing. There are print copies and digital copies available on Amazon.com.