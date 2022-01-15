Six Feet Apart Productions will present “The Odyssey: Belly of the Beast,” master storyteller Odds Bodkin’s take on the classic Greek tale, live on YouTube on Sunday, Jan. 16.
Described as a consummate storyteller by The New York Times, Bodkins uses his voice to create heroes, villains, and animals while playing musical instruments to create vivid soundscapes. The 70-minute production of “Belly of the Beast” opens with Odysseus, the legendary Greek warrior-king, inside the Trojan Horse and longing for his wife and child, whom he has not seen in 10 years.
Following the conquest of Troy, Odysseus begins his journey home, during which he and his men encounter storms, whirlpools, the six-headed monster Scylla, the man-eating cyclops Polyphemus, and other dangers.
Tickets for the presentation are $25 and are available at sixfeetaparatproductions.com. The performance begins at 4 p.m.
The Pleasanton-based Six Feet Apart Productions is an online story-telling company formed during the COVID-19 pandemic by two Bay Area comedians and mothers, Claire Hennessey and Regina Stoops, with the goal of turning shelter-in-place into entertainment-in-place.