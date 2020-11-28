Documentary street photographer Tao Guan will discuss his Museum on Main exhibit, The Pleasanton Ones, in a YouTube presentation at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5.
The presentation on the museum’s YouTube Live Channel will include a slideshow of 69 images capturing life in Pleasanton. Viewers will be able to ask Guan questions through email and YouTube chat features.
Guan is a self-taught photographer who has been capturing moments in the life of the community since moving to Pleasanton in 2014. Guan says he views Pleasanton as “a family that keeps on loving and keeps on growing.”
The museum in Pleasanton had hoped to exhibit Guan’s work in its gallery but had to cancel because of heightened COVID-19 concerns in Alameda County.
“We were so excited to be open and showcasing Guan’s work, but on the eve of the exhibit’s opening, we were forced to reclose our doors,” said Sarah Schaefer, the museum’s education director. “We really want our community to see Guan’s amazing work and see how it documents the spirit of this community through its people, events, and landscapes.
For more information on Guan and the YouTube presentation, go to www.museumonmain.org.