Livermore artist Dennis Baker and Anne Giancola, president of the Alliance for the Visual Arts, are organizing a Tri Valley Artist Studio tour for the fall.
“We are excited to show off the beauty of Tri Valley art and look forward to a successful event that can occur annually,” Giancola said.
The tour, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 13 and14, is free and will include the opportunity to meet more than 50 artists in their homes or studios. There will also be demonstrations and artwork for sale, and a preview exhibit Nov. 11 hosted by vintner Darcie Kent at her Almost Famous Wine Lounge on Vasco Road in Livermore.
For more information, go to www.allianceforthevisualarts.org.