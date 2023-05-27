For three consecutive Saturdays in June, the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton will feature Bay Area-based performers in tributes to a musical legend.
On Saturday, June 10, Sony Holland, who got her start singing for tourists at San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf, will kick off the Firehouse Arts Summer Cabaret series with a tribute to Linda Ronstadt, including renditions of such hits as “You’re No Good,” “When Will I Be Loved,” “Desperado,” and “Blue Bayou.”
Holland, who said she began singing Ronstadt’s hits as a vocal challenge during the Covid-19 pandemic, will also perform some of the legendary singer’s jazz standards and pieces from her foray into Spanish-language ballads.
Holland has been a headliner at clubs in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York, and recently finished an Asian tour that included an appearance at Tokyo’s famous New York Bar.
On Saturday, June 17, Midnight Flyer, considered one of the premier Eagles tribute bands with a repertoire of more than 100 songs, will make a return appearance to the Firehouse stage. The band previously performed at the Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Ave., in January 2022.
Finally, on Saturday, June 24, musical theatre star Kelly Brandeburg will bring her one-woman show, “My Favorite Barbra,” to the Firehouse stage, celebrating the songs and career of Barbra Streisand.
Brandenburg shares anecdotes and backstage stories about Streisand, while also singing such hits as “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers,” “Evergreen,” and “The Way We Were.”
The one-woman show received a Best Solo Performance Award for the Bay Area from the theatrical news website BroadwayWorld.
All three shows begin at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $25 and are available online at firehousearts.org.