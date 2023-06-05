Summer Concerts Begin June 15 

Dublin’s eight-week outdoor Summer Concert Series at the Emerald Glen Park Amphitheater begins Thursday, June 15, with the band Careless Whisper and its “ultimate tribute to the 80s.”
The concerts will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., during the Dublin Farmers Market. The Dublin Lions Club will be on site for beer and wine sales before and during the concerts.
The concert lineup also includes:
June 22 - Salvage Title with rock ‘n’ roll covers from the '70s, '80s, and '90s.
June 29 - Journey tribute band, Evolution.
July 6 - Tom Petty tribute band, Big Jangle.
July 13 - The Deep Fakes, with rock ‘n’ roll, pop, and dance hits from the '70s, '80s, and '90s.
July 20 – Houserockers, a 10-piece rock and soul band.
July 27 - The Cheeseballs dance band.
Aug. 3 - Fleetwood Mac tribute band, Fleetwood Mask.
