July, with all its vacations and escapes from the heat, has a slower month at The Bankhead in terms of the number of performers coming through our doors.
Yet while it may be quieter, they still have a ‘loud’ summer month planned here for the Tri-Valley, with music concert treats sure to enthrall audiences. From a Courtyard Concert Happy Hour with the heartening Dos Bros. on July 15, to the remarkable rock-star stylings of Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats, on July 22, Friday nights at The Bankhead this July are full of roaring music and good times. Both of these exciting performances will be right at the beautiful Bankhead Theater in downtown Livermore.
Upbeat rhythms, positive lyrics, and collaboration are all key as Dos Bros strives to bring Feel Good Music to the people. The two members of Dos Bros have created their original music using ukuleles, guitar, bass, keyboards, vocals, drums, and horns. With a heavy influence from reggae and surf music, Dos Bros aims to capture the sounds of summer and take audiences on a relaxing musical journey.
Join in on July 15 for a perfect way to ease on into the weekend with a Happy Hour concert in the stunning Madden Courtyard at The Bankhead.
The following week, on July 22, the Bankhead will be jolted with the rock energy of Grammy-nominated Stray Cats founder and upright slap bassist Lee Rocker, who has also toured and performed with George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Levon Helm, Keith Richards, John Fogerty, and many more. Together with piano, harmonica, guitar, and drums, Lee Rocker will perform Stray Cats hits and songs he performed with other music legends, right here in the Tri-Valley.
The Bankhead Theater continues to keep COVID safety protocols in place with enhanced air circulation and no touch ticketing. Proof of vaccination is no longer required for entry at ticketed performances, unless noted as part of a contractual obligation with the artist.
For more information or tickets, call 925-373-6800 or visit the box office windows. For a complete list of events, visit livermorearts.org.