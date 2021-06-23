Sunflower Hill, a local nonprofit organization that develops residential communities and provides life-skills and enrichment programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will host a fundraising gala at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on July 23.
The Sunflower Showcase, described as a visual and performing arts event, is open to the public and will feature several Sunflower Hill residents and program participants.
“We are very excited for this unique, inaugural event,” said Sunflower Hill Executive Director Edie Nehls. “This [will be] our most important fundraiser of the year and will provide critical financial support so that we can carry on with the meaningful work of our organization.”
Local comedian Regina Stoops will emcee the program, which will also include a performance by “America’s Got Talent” season 14 winner Kodi Lee and a short film on “Inclusion” produced by students from Futures Explored Film and Media Studio in Livermore.
The evening will also include games, raffles, and both live and silent auctions.
Tickets cost from $85 to $220 and can be purchased through the Bankhead Theater.
The Sunflower Showcase will also be livestreamed for those who wish to attend virtually. Virtual tickets are free with a suggested donation of $50, and can be reserved on the Sunflower Hill website, sunflowerhill.org.