The Sunol Repertory Theater (SRT) opens its 40th annual theatrical season on March 10 with a performance of “Caught in the Villain’s Gaze … or Your Mother was Right About Those Theater People.”
The production, written by SRT Founder and Director Tom Harland, tells the story of some crooked thespians who try to trick the small town of Sunol into staging a Shakespearean play. The ensuing hijinks are meant to be all the fun and drama of a classic theater production.
“This production has given me the opportunity to collaborate with a wonderful cast of characters,” Harland said, noting the company includes four Sunol Glen students. “I thought bringing a little Shakespeare to Sunol might not be a bad idea. Our production comes at a time when our community has been under stress from our recent storm damage. I hope our production is a chance to step away from these travails.”
Since its inception in 1982, SRT has donated over $200,000 to the school for their arts programs by staging yearly productions each spring and donating proceeds to the school. The group was more determined than ever to continue the tradition after a New Year’s Eve storm caused severe flood damage to the school and several of its portable classrooms – including the arts room.
SRT member Ron Smith has lived in Sunol since 1981. He said preserving historical buildings like the old school is important for the community, and donating to the arts program is a satisfying way to give back.
“One of the things that hurt all of us long timers was that we couldn’t contribute during the couple years of the pandemic and that we couldn’t do a play,” he said. “But now we are back. The school was built in 1925 and it’s this classic, old California school. The projector booth is all covered in sheet metal because the projectors used to catch on fire back in the day, and the theater is great.”
This is SRT’s second production of “Caught in the Villain’s Gaze.” The first was produced in 2002 when Harland originally wrote the play. He said the group normally paid royalties to rent popular plays, but that year he decided to take all his favorite aspects of community theater and put them into one great melodrama. The result is a real “crowd-pleaser.”
“I wanted to include all the things I think the audience likes,” said Harland. “There’s a lot of interaction with the audience – they boo and cheer – and then a lot of actors down in the audience.”
Harland and his wife, Vicki, founded SRT so Sunolians would have a way to participate in amateur theater and raise money for the arts program at the local school. Their productions started with just one weekend and $5 tickets but have grown to running for three weekends and raising thousands of dollars.
Smith said cast members take great pride in their productions, and from the fact all proceeds go to the school. Actors often purchase their own props, pay for cast parties out of their own pockets, and do everything they can to ensure the production is focused on the school.
“It’s about the feeling of community, the feeling we are a team that’s moving ahead,” he said. “That’s a big part of what we are doing with the Sunol Repertory Theater. It’s a labor of love.”
“Caught in the Villain’s Gaze” opens March 10 and runs Friday and Saturday nights through March 25 at the Sunol Glen School Theater, 11601 Main St., Sunol. For tickets or more information, call 925-319-4776, visit www.sunol.net or email srt@sunol.net.