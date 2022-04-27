“The Treasure of Shiver River,” an old-fashioned melodrama replete with conquering heroes and nasty scoundrels, is coming to the Sunol Repertory Theater (SRT) next month after a nearly two-year pandemic hiatus.
“We jokingly call it our 39 ½ season,” said Klay Kunkel, who is a director, cast member, and theater board member. “It’s a work of love.”
In February 2020, the theater group began rehearsing and planning for their production of “The Treasure of Shiver River," but just a month later, the pandemic canceled live performances, and now, two years later, the group is finally able to present the show.
The story follows hero Marshal Marshall Law on his quest to propose to Colonel Sanders’ daughter, Heidi Claire. However, the father and daughter are preoccupied with saving their property — Shiver River Ranch — from the nasty Rod Enreel, who is trying to buy the ranch and find the hidden treasure.
Changes to the updated version of “Shiver” include a new venue at Sunol Depot Gardens and a few adjustments to the cast.
Burlap Bonnie will now be played by Lea Blevins. Sandi Bohnner will bring Gail Nail to life, and 5-year-old Mia Ricard will perform in the play’s hallmark role as Sign Girl, who proudly totes notifications of scene changes across the stage. Performances are contingent on weather and the pandemic.
“Obviously the pandemic’s not over,” said Kunkel. “From my perspective, we want to follow CDC, county and state rules. People need that interaction, to get out and have fun.”
The show has always been interactive, and this year the lack of a curtain will allow the actors to mingle with audiences prior to the show. Those that wish to wear masks are encouraged to do so, and wash stations will be available. Booing, hissing and heckling are also permitted. The play is, after all, a melodrama.
Patti Balch is the longest-standing member of SRT. Her children went to Sunol Glen School, and after attending one of their performances, she immediately wanted to be a part of that magic. She auditioned the following year and has been with the group ever since — about 38 years.
“It’s so much fun and everyone is so supportive. I’m just excited about getting to be with everyone (again),” she said.
Even with all the adjustments, the cast and crew are excited to be able to put on a show again, and the community seems just as excited. SRT will have booths at the upcoming Sunol Stroll and Roll to spread the word about the production, and local business Bosco’s Bones and Brew is graciously allowing the group to rehearse in their building.
Families are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to set up on the grass and bring their own refreshments or purchase from some of the local Sunol groups. Those providing refreshments for sale include Sunol 4-H on May 14, Sunol Business Guild on May 15, Little Brown Church of Sunol on May 21 and the Sunol Community Emergency Response Team on May 22.
Performances of “The Treasure of Shiver River,” will be on May 14, 15, 21 and 22. All proceeds from the shows are donated to Sunol Glen School. Tickets are $15 dollars at sunol.net/srt.