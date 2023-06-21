The Sunset Wine Competition has announced its 2023 winners, and several Livermore wineries did quite well.
Hats off to winemaker Darin Winton of Cellar 13 for scoring a Double Gold and 97 pts. for the 2019 Cellar 13 Winery Cabernet Sauvignon from Livermore Valley fruit. Hailing from the 3 Steves Vineyard on upper Greenville Road, the judges described it as rich, soft, round, dark, full of body, provocative, spicy and complex. The 2018 Cellar 13 Winery Chardonnay, also from Livermore Valley, scored Gold, 94 pts. and was touted for being a great food wine, with flavors of butterscotch and apple pie.
Winton sourced this one from Del Arroyo Vineyard. Winton said it was the first time he had entered that particular wine in a competition and was pleasantly surprised. You can taste these wines and others under the Cellar 13 label at Pairings Wine Bar Restaurant in Pleasanton, every Sunday from noon – 5p.m.
Concannon Vineyard did themselves and Livermore proud with a gold win and 91 pts. for the 2019 Concannon Vineyard Clone 7 Cabernet Sauvignon, which the judges described as pure and elegant, and exhibiting depth and a long finish.
McGrail Vineyards winemaker Mark Clarin is also pleased with the gold and 91 pts. awarded to his 2020 McGrail Vineyards Estate Shamus Patrick Red Blend from the winery’s Lucky 8 Vineyard. Judges noted the scent of violets, the rich dark fruit on the palate, and the long finish.
Winemaker and owner Bob Pruett of Pruett Farms, Livermore’s newest winery, won a Double Gold and 95 pts. for their 2021 Pruett Farms Estate “Reverie” Reserve Chardonnay, which was barrel fermented in a special cooperage for an extra richness that wowed the judges. They appreciated its creamy, oaky California style and tropical fruit. The Pruett Tasting Room will formally open on July 8, but will hold soft openings every Saturday between now and then, from noon to 5p.m.
Wente Vineyards also did quite well, with a Best of Class and 98 pt., for their 2019 Wente Vineyards Artiest Series “Duetto,” from Livermore Valley fruit. Described as chocolatey, oaky, and built to last, the judges praised its structure.
Wente also scored a gold and 94 pts. for the 2021 Wente Vineyards Riva Ranch Vineyard Chardonnay from Arroyo Seco, which was noted for its pumpkin spice and lovely finish, prompting one judge to describe it as “autumnal.”
And not to be left out of the Chard party, the venerable 2021 Wente Vineyards Morning Fog Chardonnay, Central Coast, was awarded gold and 92 pts. hailed for its tasty notes of buttery popcorn and wet stone.
2020 Wente Vineyards Wetmore Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon from Livermore Valley received gold and 90 pts. with the acclaim “Nice glass of Cab, solid, good winemaking.”
The 2018 Wente Vineyards Artist Series “Sonata” Estate was given Gold and 91 pts. and was lauded for being spicy and fun with a dark chocolate finish.