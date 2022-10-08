Supergroup SF will headline a benefit concert for Harmony & Healing, a hospital music charity, at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore at 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6.
Both the charity and the band, which features former members of legendary rock groups, were formed by David Victor, who played guitar for the group Boston from 2012 to 2015. Supergroup SF performs hits from many of the Bay Area’s best-known bands, including Santana, Third Eye Blind, Journey, Jefferson Starship, and Creedence Clearwater Revival.
Other members of Supergroup SF include Darby Gould, former vocalist with Jefferson Starship and Big Brother & The Holding Company; Michael Frowein, former Lynch Mob drummer; and Brad Lang, former bassist with Y&TV. They will be joined by Tom Lindsay, former lead vocalist for Santana, and Kevin Cadogan, guitarist with Third Eye Blind, for the Bankhead benefit.
According to the Harmony & Healing website, Victor was inspired to form the nonprofit after being asked to perform for patients at the Miller Children’s Hospital in Long Beach when he was touring with Boston. The mission of the nonprofit, based in San Ramon, is to play live music for hospital and hospice patients that “resonates in their souls, brings them solace, and gives them hope for tomorrow.”
Supergroup SF also played a benefit for the charity at the Bankhead, 2400 First St., in November 2021. Tickets for the benefit concert are available at livermorearts.org.