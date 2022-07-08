Living history reenactor Susan Marie Frontczak will portray the late American humorist Erma Bombeck in two performances at the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton on Tuesday, July 19.
The performances are sponsored by the Musuem on Main as part of its “An Afternoon or Evening With ...” Ed Kinney Lecture series.
Born in 1927, Bombeck was a columnist whose humorous commentary on the life of a suburban housewife in the Midwest was eventually carried in more than 900 newspapers in the U.S. and Canada.
Between 1965 and 1996, Bombeck wrote more than 4,000 biweekly newspaper columns, reaching an estimated 30 million readers at the height of her popularity. She also wrote more than a dozen books, including “At Wits End,” a compilation of her columns, “Just Wait Until You Have Children of Your Own,” “The Grass is Always Greener Over the Septic Tank,” and “If Life Is a Bowl of Cherries, What Am I Doing in the Pits?”
Frontczak, known professionally as Storysmith, will portray Bombeck at 2 p.m. and at 7 p.m. Each performance will include a 40-minute monologue, followed by 20-minutes of in-character answers to questions from the audience.
Frontczak previously appeared on stage in Pleasanton as Eleanor Roosevelt, and in a virtually performance during the pandemic as Marie Curie. She had been scheduled to portray Bombeck in 2020, but the performance was cancelled because of COVID-19.
Tickets are $15 for Museum on Main members, $20 for general admission, and $20 for seniors and students. The museum will also offer a virtual viewing one week after the in-person performance. For more information or tickets, visit museumonmain.org; stop by Museum on Main, located at 603 Main St.; or call 925-462-2766.