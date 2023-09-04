The Livermore-Amador Symphony Association is now accepting applications for its 51st annual Young Musicians Competition, scheduled for Las Positas College in Livermore on Sunday Oct. 15.
The symphony association is also accepting applications from high school seniors for four $500 music awards.
The Young Musicians competition is open to singers and musicians who reside in Alameda or Contra Costa counties, or Tracy and the community of Mountain House in San Joaquin County.
The winners will receive $500 and be invited to perform as soloists with the symphony at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore in February.
Runners-up will be invited to perform at the annual Livermore-Amador Symphony Guild meeting in January.
Applicants must be 19 or younger and cannot be more than 19 by the time of the Feb. 10, 2024, concert.
The deadline to apply is Oct. 1. There is a nonrefundable fee to apply.
Instrumentalists should select one movement of a concerto or a comparable work, between 10 and 15 minutes in length.
All those selected to compete will receive a written evaluation.
To apply, or for more information, go to livermoreamadorsymphony.org.
The student music awards, to be announced in Decembers, are intended to recognize seniors for participation in community music programs during their high school years.
The annual awards include the John H. Green Memorial Award and the Bill King Memorial Award. The two Livermore-Amador Symphony Association Awards this year will be given in honor of music director emeritus Arthur P. Barnes and longtime orchestra member Marion Stearns.
To be eligible, students must reside or attend school in Livermore, Pleasanton, Sunol, Dublin, or San Ramon, or have been a Livermore-Amador Symphony musician. Applications must be submitted by Monday, Oct. 2.
The winners will be notified in mid-October and will be profiled on the Livermore-Amador Symphony website. They will also be featured in the symphony’s December concert program and the Symphony Notes newsletter. The awards will be presented during the concert on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 2.
To apply, or for more information, go to livermoreamadorsymphony.org/awards.