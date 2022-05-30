The Livermore-Amador Symphony will hold its final concert of the season, “Building a New World,” on Saturday, June 4, at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore.
Conducted by music director Lara Webber, the concert will include “Listening to the Land” by Frederic Zhou, “New World Symphony” by Antonin Dvorak, and Sergei Prokoﬁev’s Piano Concerto No. 3 with soloist Frederic Chiu, a full-time professor of piano at Carnegie Mellon University and adjunct professor at the Hartt School of Music.
The colorful Piano Concerto No. 3 is the most-often performed of Prokofiev’s five piano concertos. The concert begins at 8 p.m., following a prelude talk at 7:00.
For tickets, visit livermorearts.org or the Bankhead Theater ticket office at 2400 First St., or call 925-373-6800.