The Livermore-Amador Symphony Guild will hold a “Fabulous Estate Sale” at 3871 Hillsdale Ave. in Livermore on June 4-5 and 11-12. The sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. all four days.
Proceeds will benefit the Livermore-Amador Symphony.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
The Livermore-Amador Symphony Guild will hold a “Fabulous Estate Sale” at 3871 Hillsdale Ave. in Livermore on June 4-5 and 11-12. The sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. all four days.
Proceeds will benefit the Livermore-Amador Symphony.
Granada High School hosted a varsity boys' soccer game against Amador Valley May 12. The score was unavailable at press time. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)