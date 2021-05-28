LOGO - Livermore-Amador Symphony.jpg

The Livermore-Amador Symphony Guild will hold a “Fabulous Estate Sale” at 3871 Hillsdale Ave. in Livermore on June 4-5 and 11-12. The sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. all four days.

Proceeds will benefit the Livermore-Amador Symphony.