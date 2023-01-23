The Livermore-Amador Symphony (LAS) helped longtime orchestra member and assistant conductor Bob Williams celebrate his 90th birthday in November with a special rehearsal rendition of “Happy Birthday.”
H. Robert Williams joined LAS as a horn player in 1972 and continued playing for the next 50 years, retiring at the end of the 2021 to 2022 season. He also recently retired as pit orchestra conductor for the Valley Dance Theatre, including the annual performances of “The Nutcracker,” and has been a member of the Pleasanton Community Concert Band since 1989.
Williams taught music in public schools for 22 years and had an 18-year career studying nuclear materials at General Electric.