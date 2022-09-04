The Livermore-Amador Symphony will hold its 50th Annual Competition for Young Musicians at Las Positas College in Livermore, on Sunday, Oct. 16. The competition is open to vocalists and instrumentalists who live in Alameda or Contra Costa counties, or the communities of Tracy or Mountain House in San Joaquin County. The winners will each receive $500 and the opportunity to perform as soloists with the symphony at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on April 1.
Runners-up will be invited to perform at the annual Livermore-Amador Symphony Guild meeting in January. The application deadline for the 2022 to 2023 competition is
Oct. 2. Applicants may be no older than 19 by the April
concert. For more information, visit bit.ly/3fzOt7j.