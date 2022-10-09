Livermore Valley Arts will present two energetic dance and musical performances this month as part of the Bankhead Presents season at the Bankhead Theater.
On the schedule for 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, is Syncopated Ladies, a female tap-dance band from Los Angeles created by Emmy-nominated choreographer Chloe Arnold. The group, whose online videos have garnered more than 100 million views, has worked with Beyonce, and has appeared on “So You Think You Can Dance” and “Good Morning America.”
Tickets for “Syncopated Ladies: Live” are $20 to $80.
Next up is the Ballet Folklorico de Mexico de Carlos Moreno with “Dia de los Muertos,” a celebration of the departed and the lives they led, at 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30.
Each of the indigenous dances, representing various regions of pre-Columbian Mexico, will feature vibrant costumes, traditional music, and unique art forms. Tickets for Dia de los Muertos are $20 to $50.
Tickets are available at livermorearts.org, by calling 925-373-6800, or at the Bankhead Theater box office at 2400 First St., Livermore.