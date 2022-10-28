T.S. Monk, the son of legendary jazz pianist Thelonious Monk, will bring his own brand of “funky jazz” to the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Monk, whose performances celebrate his father’s legacy, is an award-winning drummer and band leader, having received the New York Jazz Award for Recording of the Year and Downbeat’s Readers Poll Award for his 1997 tribute album, “Monk on Monk.”
To honor his father’s legacy, he also founded the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz in 1989.
Tickets for Monk’s 7:30 p.m. Bankhead Presents performance at the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., Livermore, range from $20 to $65, and are available at livermorearts.org, at the Bankhead box office, or by calling 925-373-6800.