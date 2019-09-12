Tango Del Cielo at the Firehouse Arts Center will present an ethereal blend of Argentine Tango, Spanish Flamenco, and Latin Jazz on Sept. 22 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 22 at 2 p.m.
Harpist Anna Maria Mendieta’s exciting multi-media program leads audiences through the tight turns, dips and smoky cafes of Argentina, the bull fights of Spain, and the jungles of South America. Harp, strings, percussion, and dance perform the dramatic and fiery Spanish compositions of De Falla, Granados, Rodrigo as well as the sensuous and passionate tangos of Astor Piazzolla with special arrangements by Grammy Award tango masters.
Tickets are $20-$30. The Firehouse is located at 4444 Railroad Ave., Pleasanton.
To learn more, visit www.firehousearts.org.