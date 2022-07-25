Congratulations to this year’s winners of the annual Taste Our Terroir food and wine pairing competition, held at Garre’s event center on July 14.
Judge’s Choice went to Wood Family for their 2019 Viva Cabernet paired with short rib, green onion, Colorado aioli, queso fresco and creamy polenta served on a tortilla round by First Street Ale House. Quite a rich mouthful!
This year, it was People’s Choice Red for the pairing of piney, incense-laden 2018 L’Autre Cote Cabernet Franc and the exceptionally well-crafted Posada short rib, blackberry poblano mole, black beans, and vegetables escabeche with queso fresco dish, served tidily in a spoon. The dish got all those amazing flavors in one satisfying mouthful without the mushy mess of soggy bread, or worse, crostini that cannot be masticated, due to its crust being as dense as a castle wall.
People’s Choice White/Rosé went to McGrail winemaker Mark Clarin’s lovely 2021 Kylie Ryan Rosé paired with BottleTaps pork rillettes with balsamic glazed strawberries and herbed goat cheese. Instead of being served on a slab of soft bread, this dish would have been elevated by melba toast or other crisp cracker, to add contrast to all the softness. The wine was delightful, though.
Most Innovative Pairing went to Occasio and Sabio On Main for their convention-defying Winder and Bow sweet vermouth with citrus poached prawn served with K&J Orchard nectarine, prosciutto de Parma and Olivina Mission olive oil. This combo was divine! The only downsides being what to do with the fragrant orange zest left in the glass, and please remove the tails from the prawns when serving a ‘bite.’ The flavors just danced together, leaving no doubt as to the suitability of vermouth as a standout cocktail with seafood-based hors d’oeuvres.
Best Classic Pairing went to Fenestra for winemaker Aaron Luna’s absolutely splendid 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, paired with Oyo Restaurant’s Jack Daniels whiskey pepper filet mignon with duck fat braised potato fondant. It looked amazing, but proved way too complicated a dish to serve at such a function, as it was hard to prepare and plate. People raved about it, though.
It seems that beef was the meat du jour: some years it’s salmon, other years, duck, and recently, a spate of lamb. The judges were sure in for a wide range of wines, including four whites/rosés, a Barbera from Las Positas and Dane Stark’s clever 2020 GPS, a smoky blend of Grenache and Petite Sirah which made merry with Much Ado About Pizza’s chicken sausage, apple, and smoked gouda sourdough pizza. Kudos to them for a clever staging of Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream theme - I give them the Best Table Décor award.
Shoutout to Rosie Fiero’s excellent pairing of her 2021 Rosa Fierro Cellars Grenache Rosé from Fong Vineyard with the outstanding Cajun flavors of heirloom tomato bruschetta with blackened Gulf prawn (tail removed) served up by the friendly folks at Norm’s Place. Easy to eat and love, and such a perfect summer night bite.
Another stellar pairing was the Garre 2017 Sangre de Iberia blend of Tempranillo and Touriga Nacional, with the well-melded Andouille sausage, herbed cheese and roasted red pepper pizza bite from Garre Café. Well done!
The most memorable food for me was the Locanda Wine Bar’s homemade cannelloni pasta filled with ricotta, spinach, nutmeg, and Parmigiano-Reggiano in a light tomato sauce, which was utterly decadent and amazing. Maybe served in slightly smaller chunks would have made it less messy, but it was worth wearing. A somewhat softer bodied wine might have been a better dance partner than the Barbera. But these things are a matter of personal taste.
Kudos to all who participated, including the wineries pouring on the patio: Bent Creek, Rodrigue Molyneaux and Singing Winemaker. Getting around the twelve tables did not take long, as many of the previous year’s players sat this one out and were very much missed. Please come back next year - you know who you are!