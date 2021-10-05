The Livermore-Amador Symphony and local teen jazz band Element 116 will present a free outdoor concert at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore, at 3 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 23.
The symphony orchestra will play a variety of favorites from stage and screen, from Star Wars to West Side Story and Duke Ellington to John Phillips Sousa marches, for “The POPS” concert. Element 116 will present a musical ensemble.
Concertgoers are invited to bring blankets and picnic lunches to enjoy the concert from the lawn in front of the Shea Homes Stage at the theater, or enjoy the music from outdoor seating at one of the nearby restaurants.