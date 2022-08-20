"Picture This" is a temporary public art exhibit featured in parks and picturesque areas throughout the Tri-Valley this summer. This exhibit was inspired by artist Carlos Campos and County Park Friends in Santa Cruz, who created a similar exhibit titled "Outside the Frame."

The Town of Danville, City of Dublin, City of Livermore, City of Pleasanton and the City of San Ramon, have partnered together to bring this new exhibit to life. Each frame is 4 ft by 6 ft (frame opening is 4 ft by 3 ft) and uniquely designed by local artists. The frames will be on display from July 16 to Sept. 30.