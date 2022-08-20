Residents and visitors to the Tri-Valley are invited to engage with Picture This!, a temporary art exhibit consisting of a total of 31 unique artistic frames painted by artists who reside in the greater Bay Area. The frames are on display through Sept. 30 throughout the entire Tri-Valley. Picture This! is a collaboration between the cities of Livermore, Dublin, Pleasanton, San Ramon, the Town of Danville, and Visit Tri-Valley.
In the City of Livermore there are four frames in the following locations painted by the following artists:
“Poppies” by Erin Cherniss located at the San Francisco Premium Outlets, 2774 Livermore Outlets Dr.
“Livermore” by Erin Cherniss located at Alden Lane Nursery, 981 Alden Ln.
“Hops” by Lucy Bell located at Purple Orchid Resort and Spa, 4549 Cross Rd.
“Stone Wall with Local Fruits” by Rhonda Chase located at McGrail Vineyards, 5600 Greenville Rd.
Everyone is encouraged to visit the various locations, take pictures, and share them on social media using #PictureThisLivermore and #PictureThisTriValley. More information is available at VisitTriValley.com/Picture-This.