The Fantasticks is a funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their two fathers who try to keep them apart. The narrator, El Gallo, asks audiences to use their imaginations to follow him into a world of moonlight and magic. The boy and girl fall in love, grow apart, and finally find their way back to each other after realizing the truth in El Gallo's words: "Without a hurt, the heart is hollow."
The Tri-Valley Repertory’s production of The Fantasticks opens on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 8 p.m. Additional performances take place on Nov. 8, 9, 15 and 16 at 8 p.m., and Nov. 3, 10 and 17 at 2 p.m.
Shows, rated PG, take place at the Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Ave., Pleasanton.
"Try to Remember" a time when this romantic charmer wasn't enchanting audiences around the world. The Fantasticks is the longest-running musical in the world and with good reason: at the heart of its breathtaking poetry and subtle theatrical sophistication is a purity and simplicity that transcends cultural barriers. The result is a timeless fable of love that manages to be nostalgic and universal at the same time.
The crew includes Director Lexie Lazear, Musical Director Sierra Dee-Rankin, Choreographer Erin Carrino, and Producer Kathleen Breedveld.
The cast features Joshua Gonzales as El Gallo, Brenna Sammon as Luisa, Matt Skinner as Matt, Jim Rupp as Hucklebee, G. Scott Phillips as Bellomy, John Blytt as Henry, M. Javi Harnly as Mortimer, and Kate Henderson as the Mute.
Tickets, $25-$41, are available at www.firehousearts.org, 925.931.4848, or at the Firehouse box office.
Visit www.trivalleyrep.org.