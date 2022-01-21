To commemorate 100 years of serving the community, The Independent building in downtown Livermore will be lit up from dusk to midnight this Saturday, Jan. 22.
Inside, visible through the front door on First Street, will be a mosaic portrait of the founder of the Bank of Italy, Amadeo Pietro (A. P.) Giannini — a nearly forgotten Californian icon. The artwork was purchased from the “50 Faces Collection,” created by young artists for Naonis, an Italian nonprofit cultural association. A portion of the collection can still be seen in the Founders’ Room of the Bankhead Theater, depicting prominent Americans in mosaic portraits. The Independent will also be displaying history stories in windows facing Livermore Avenue and First Street.
“I am pleased to have The Independent newspaper located in the Bank of Italy. It has been built by a man whose values I deeply admire,” said Joan Seppala, The Independent publisher who owns the building with her husband, Lynn. “Throughout California, A. P. Giannini took extraordinary actions to support the disadvantaged. At the same time, in the very heart of a community, his buildings provided an inspiring architectural experience. The Livermore Bank of Italy is a monument; it celebrates both Giannini’s ethics and his uplifting vision.”
Giannini is still highly respected for his generosity, vision and business practices, said Toni Sterling, a former bank employee with a vast knowledge of Giannini’s history.
“He did two things,” Sterling said. “He required that bank managers speak Italian so there would be no discrimination against Italian immigrants, and he was among the first to loan money to middle class people, not keeping the money circulating among the wealthy.”
Sterling added that ― especially during WWII — Giannini also aided many women, who traditionally were unable to receive loans without a husband.
“He made sure that the loan officers were just as generous toward women as they had been for men,” Sterling said. “The culture shifted to acknowledge that often women were supporting their families ― they needed financial support to build businesses, to buy basic things. Women were the backbone of this country during WWII; they kept it going.”
Livermore resident Ann Giannini ― who married into the family ― said he lent money to people “on a handshake.” For example, she noted he helped to establish a little farming community in El Cerrito with a loan.
In 1916, several Livermore banks consolidated with the Bank of Italy, then housed in the McLeod building. In 1920, The Bank of Italy ― later known as the Bank of America ― announced its intention to build a new building at the corner of First Street and Livermore Avenue.
“Livermore was growing; it was not a one-industry boom town, but rather a focus of many types of commerce,” said Jeff Kaskey, member of the Livermore Heritage Guild. “Ultimately, that may have been why the Bank of Italy found the town interesting.”
Giannini is credited with introducing branch banking in California. His Livermore branch became one of hundreds he acquired throughout the state.
“If Giannini could (find success) coming from a farming family ― a second-generation American — then that would be possible for other Italian Americans or any immigrants,” Sterling said. “All of that was set in motion with the business practices that he demonstrated … He was an unusually gifted man when it came to being concerned about the well-being of other people.”
The Seppalas, with the acquisition of the Giannini mosaic portrait, reestablish an old banking tradition.
“Any Bank of America building you went into had a portrait of Giannini in it,” said Ann Giannini. “In Alameda, it is still there in the lobby.”
The mosaic will remain in The Independent building permanently.
Guglielmo Zanette, art curator and representative of Naonis, called it an honor “to participate in the rediscovery of such a significant figure like A. P. Giannini, who contributed greatly to the growth of California.”
“We wanted to pay tribute to him with an extraordinary mosaic portrait that we brought here from Italy to Livermore,” Zanette continued.
Sterling said the Bay Area Italian American community remember that Giannini wasn’t just an amazing businessman, but he was also a good human being with enormous integrity.
“I think as parents we share what good businesspersons hold to be of value: you teach your children that all you have is your character and integrity, so every decision you make has to support your character and speak of your integrity,” she said. “And that’s what AP Giannini did. That’s the role model that he set for everyone who worked for him, and I am sure for the family as well."