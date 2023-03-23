The Pacific Chamber Orchestra’s upcoming “Passionate” concert on March 25-26 features a tango piece by Piazzolla, virtuoso violinists playing Vivaldi’smusic and pieces by Baroque masters Corelli and Telemann. Performances are Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 66 St. Stephens Drive, Orinda, and Sunday, March 26 at 3 p.m. at the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First Street, Livermore. For tickets and additional information, visit pacificchamberorchestra.org.
