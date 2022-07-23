A new history of Livermore examines the development of the city in parallel with the complex story of railroad development in California and across the U.S.
The history, written by Alan Frank, is titled “Parallel Paths.” It is on sale through the Livermore Heritage Guild.
It is in some ways a sequel to Frank’s “Depot,” published 3 years ago, which focused more narrowly on local railroad history as part of the growth of rail nationally.
Almost as soon as “Depot” was published, Frank began receiving new information that suggested the need for a second book.
The new book “is more about the history of Livermore and how the railroads interacted with Livermore than just the history of the railroads,” Frank said in an interview.
His research was aided by the increasing availability of historic newspapers, maps and graphics as reference material online. This included, “Really a lot of historic newspapers, in detail, I mean, actual images of the pages and excerpts.”
He explained that “what I tried to do is to put together a coherent history of both Livermore and the railroads and how it evolved for Livermore and how the town of Livermore evolved initially around the railroad. And then even before World War One, they went separate ways.”
At just under 200 pages, the book is heavily referenced and includes historical maps, artist’s renderings and other graphics.
Topics range from the development of railroad technology in the 1800s to modern disputes over Northern California rail routes and Livermore grade crossings.
“Most people don't know that there was all sorts of competition to bring railroads through Livermore,” he said.
Frank is a retired physicist and a serious amateur historian whose lifelong interest in trains began in New York City, where as a child in the 1940s he watched the New York Central Railway’s 20th Century Limited pass near his house.
Although his career at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory was in science, he said he thinks of himself as a musician first and a physicist second.
He plays string bass for the Livermore Symphony and flute for the Pleasanton band. He recently retired as president of the Livermore Symphony,
He will speak about Livermore and railroad history and his new book at the Civic Center Library at 7 p.m. next Wednesday, July 27. The talk is sponsored by the Heritage Guild. Attendance is free and no registration is required.