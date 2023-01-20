The Livermore School of Dance will present “Mary Poppins,” a musical dance revue, at the Livermore High School Theater, 600 Maple St., on Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22.
The performance by the school’s ballet and dance companies will feature dances from the original 1964 film “Mary Poppins” and the 2018 film “Mary Poppins Returns,” and will combine ballet, jazz, tap, hip hop, modern, contemporary lyrical, and musical theater. The revue will be presented at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets begin at $23 and are available at 26812.danceticketing.com.