Three performances remain in the Dublin Farmers’ Market’s Summer Concert Series at the Emerald Glen Park Amphitheater, 4201 Central Parkway, beginning this Thursday, July 21, with Night Train, a Bay Area rock ‘n’ roll dance band.
Tortilla Soup, a nine-piece San Jose-based band that plays a variety of music from the 1960s, will perform on Thursday, July 28, followed by Mustache Harbor, one of San Francisco’s newest party bands, playing rock ‘n’ roll classics from the 1970s and 1980s on Thursday, Aug. 4.
The concerts are scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hot food vendors will be available, and the Dublin Lions Club will host beer and wine tastings. The Dublin Farmers’ Market will be open at Emerald Glen Park, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. through the end of September.