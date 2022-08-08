Standup comedian Rita Rudner will return to the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Rudner has been a Las Vegas staple since 2000 and holds the record for the longest-running one-person comedy show, reportedly selling nearly 2 million tickets. She was named Las Vegas’s Comedian of The Year nine years in a row.
Rudner has also starred in several HBO specials.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are available at www.livermorearts.com.
On Sunday, Aug. 21, Lamplighters Music Theater, a San Francisco-based company that specializes in light opera, will present Gilbert and Sullivan's satirical “Iolanthe” at the Bankhead Theater.
Written in the 1880s, “Iolanthe” is about a fairy banished from Fairyland for marrying a mortal and her son Strephon, a shepherd, who falls in love with a woman, Phyllis, who is also sought after by every member of the House of Lords.
The opera features Gilbert and Sullivan’s iconic “Nightmare Song.”
Tickets for the 2 p.m. performance are also available at www.livermorearts.com.
Closing out the month, The San Francisco-based Nava Dance Theatre will present “Broken Seeds Still Grow” at the Bankhead Theater on Saturday, Aug. 27.
The performance is a multi-disciplinary dance and visual arts production exploring the 1947 British partition of India and Pakistan and its impact on the American immigrant experience.
According to Livermore Valley Arts, which is sponsoring the presentation as part of its Bankhead Summer Series, “Broken Seeds Still Grow” will explore what it means to belong somewhere and how the feeling of displacement continues to shape identities today through bharatanatyam, a traditional Hindu dance, and mixed visual media.
Tickets for the 3 p.m. performance are available at www.livermorearts.org.
The Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., is operated by the nonprofit Livermore Valley Arts.