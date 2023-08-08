Tickets are now on sale for the Livermore Valley Winegrowers Foundation’s 29th annual wine auction, which raises funds to benefit underprivileged children in the Tri-Valley area.
The auction is scheduled for 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Wente Vineyards Event Center in Livermore Valley. Instead of the traditional evening gala, this year’s auction is being billed as “a festive outdoor afternoon garden party.
Proceeds from the auction will benefit four nonprofit organizations:
Kids Bike Lane, which donates bicycles to needy children in Alameda and Contra Costa counties at Christmas. Quest for Science, which offers mobile science exhibits, after-school programs, and summer enrichment programs for children.
Fostering Wishes, which provides duffle bags filled with toiletries, water bottles, school supplies, and other age-appropriate items for children in foster care.
Open Heart Kitchen, which provides low-income children and families with access to healthy foods through its grocery distribution program.
Since 1995, the Livermore Valley Wine Auction has raised over $5 million to support underserved local children. The annual event features wine tasting hosted by local Livermore Valley winemakers and both live and silent auctions.
This year, the fundraiser is being sponsored by First Tech Federal Credit Union, along with Black Tie Transportation, The Rose Hotel, Gallo Glass, Lam Research, Sensiba San Filippo, Safeway, and World Cooperage.
Tickets are $225 per person and can be purchased at lvwf.org.