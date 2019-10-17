Todd Snider, long recognized as one of his generation’s most gifted and engaging songwriters, arrives at the Bankhead on Friday night, Oct. 25, as part of his latest album tour.
Snider was described by Premier Guitar magazine as “the closest thing we have to Johnny Cash these days,” and Cash himself was known to welcome his “good buddy” Ramblin’ Jack Elliott up on stage. Now the Cash connections line up as Snider and Elliott come together for a rollicking evening of good music and good times.
Over the past 30 years, Snider has journeyed through the musical genres – from his early folk and Americana roots, he took bluegrass and blues through the alt-rock era, leaving his own distinctive stamp on each. His most recent album, “Cash Cabin Sessions Vol. 3,” recorded at Cash’s own studio, brings him full circle showcasing his acoustic style, his roots as a folksinger, and the wry wit of his songwriting.
Considered one of the last true links to America’s folk music tradition, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott’s guitar virtuosity and irresistible storytelling spans his wide-ranging repertoire. He became immersed in the folk music of his lifelong friend and mentor, Woodie Guthrie, and caught the blues from Leadbelly and other giants of the era. His own creativity has made him an inspiration for a generation of musicians and he received the National Medal of the Arts in 1998.
Modern-day American troubadours with roots across the musical spectrum, Snider and Elliott will demonstrate their genuine love for sharing music on Oct. 25, at 8 p.m., at the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., Livermore. Tickets, $20-$65, are available at www.lvpac.org or by calling 925.373.6800.