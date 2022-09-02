The Tom Reynolds Trio will perform a free, fall jazz concert at the Livermore Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.
The trio features led by Livermore resident Tom Reynolds on keyboard and vocals, Cindy Browne Rosefield, a jazz instructor at Las Positas College, on bass, and Jason Lewis, from San Jose, on drums. Reynolds, who played trumpet and piano professionally in the 1970s and 1980s, recently retired from Sandia National Laboratories.
The program is sponsored by Friends of the Livermore Library as part of the library’s Authors & Arts series.