Bay Area favorite Toucan Jam will lead off this summer’s Friday Night Live concerts, presented by McGrail and Winery, on June 23.
The winery, 5600 Greenville Road, Livermore, will host local bands every other Friday through Aug. 18.
Tickets to the Friday Night Live concerts are $12, with a discount for McGrail wine club members and are available online at mcgrailvineyards.com.
Seating will be on the winery’s front lawn and guests may bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages.
The winery will also be selling wine, with food available from Yellowhammer Wood Fired catering and Aldo's Italian Ice & Gelato.
Future concerts will feature the bands Sound Decision, Luna Fish, and East Bay Grooveline.