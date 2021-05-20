A group of Livermore cyclists are pedaling toward a cure for diabetes.
Team members from Fremont bank are preparing for their annual Tour de Cure bike event on May 22 and calling on the community to support the Livermore-based ride.
The Northern California annual event is the largest fundraiser of the season for the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and this year marks the 30th anniversary of the ride. COVID-19 restrictions last year mandated the event be virtual. This year, the ADA will host another virtual ride on Oct. 22, but the local group at Fremont Bank added the in-person ride this month as a way to bring supporters together.
Kim Burdick, a Fremont Bank employee who lives in Alameda, is looking forward to his sixth ride for the ADA. His father and two brothers-in-law have diabetes, and the annual event is a way for Burdick and his family to show their support.
“Many of our associates know someone affected by diabetes,” said Burdick. “The ride not only raises funds for the cause, it reminds so many of us that we are not alone in this fight.”
The 15-mile ride will loop around Livermore, taking riders through Collier Canyon and ending near North Livermore Avenue. Fremont Bank will supply food and drinks for participants. There are additional routes for more ambitious riders including 30- and 60-mile courses.
“We have some experienced riders and some novice riders,” said Steve Aubel, team captain. “Anyone can participate; it’s an open event and all are welcome. I’m a diabetic so this is a cause near and dear to my heart. I’m very grateful (Fremont Bank has) chosen this as one of the community-supporting charities.”
This year’s goal is to raise $20,000 for the ADA, and so far, Aubel said the team is nearly halfway to its mark. There is still time for individuals to sign up for the event or give to the fundraiser.
“By making a donation or joining our team, you will be helping the American Diabetes Association provide community-based education programs, protect the rights of people with diabetes, and fund critical research for a cure,” added Aubel.
Through its ongoing fundraising and support for advancements in diabetes research, the Tour de Cure has helped over 34 million Americans living with diabetes. The organization was founded 75 years ago by a group of 26 health care professionals. In 1970, the ADA began welcoming the general public, and today has over 1 million members.
Riders will check into the event in the parking of Fremont Bank, at the Livermore operations center at 2580 Shea Drive. Between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m., depending upon the length of the ride. To register for the ride or make a donation, visit www.bitly.com/teamfremontbank.