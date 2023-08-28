Towne Center Books will host best-selling author James McBride for its Read It and Eat luncheon series at the Lucky Supermarket in Pleasanton on Monday, Sept. 11.
McBride is the author of the 1995 memoir “The Color of Water,” which describes growing up in a large African American family in the projects of Red Hook, Brooklyn, led by his light-skinned, Polish-born Jewish mother.
The full title of McBride’s book, which spent more two years on the New York Times best-seller list, is “The Color of Water: A Black Man’s Tribute to His White Mother.”
McBride is also the author of “Miracle at St. Anna,” about the mostly African American 92nd Infantry Division during World War II. Published in 2002, the book was adapted for a movie of the same name, directed by Spike Lee, in 2008. His other works include “The Good Lord Bird” and “Song Yet Sung.”
McBride’s latest novel, “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,” tells the story of Black and Jewish residents in the Chicken Hill neighborhood of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, and their overlapping lives in the 1920s and 30s.
Towne Center Books said it moved its luncheon presentation to the patio at the Lucky Supermarket, 6155 Las Positas Blvd., to accommodate more people than its usual store presentations. The program begins at noon.
Tickets are $35 and include lunch, the presentation by McBride, and an autographed copy of his latest book. For those who already have a copy of his book, the cost is $15.
Reservations are required by going to townecenterbooks.com.