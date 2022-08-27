Towne Center Books in Pleasanton will host a discussion between Keely Parrack, a Pleasanton resident and author of a new young-adult thriller “Don’t Let in the Cold,” and Stacy Stokes, a Bay Area writer and former improv comedian, at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 6.
Parrack’s novel is about two stepsisters who plan a night in a remote cabin to get to know each other better, only to face a widespread blackout, a fire that forces them out into a blizzard, and mysterious strangers.
It will be published in paperback, Kindle, and audiobook on Sept. 6, and is listed by Amazon as the No. 1 new release in teen and young adult fiction on social and family violence.
Parrack, who moved to the U.S. from the United Kingdom 20 years ago, is also the author of a picture book, “Morning Sunshine,” published in 2020. Stokes, who lives in Oakland, is the author of “Remember Me Gone.”
Published earlier this year, the novel is about 16-year-old Lucy Miller, whose father operates Memory House in Tumble Tree, Texas, where he has the ability to eliminate heartache by erasing painful memories. But as Lucy begins to learn the family trade, she realizes there are gaps in her own memories, and teams up with a local teenage boy to find out what is really going on in the town.
Stokes is also the author of “Where the Staircase Ends,” published in 2015.
The book discussion at Towne Center Books, 555 Main St. is free and open to the public.