The Tri-Valley is widely recognized for its excellent wines, but residents of this suburban haven may be unaware of another talent pool: local artists.
The Alliance for the Visual Arts (AVA) hopes to highlight those artists with a unique event May 6-7 called the Tri-Valley Artist Studio Tour (TVAST). Designed to make the local art scene more accessible to the public, the tour brings artists, art and the public together, showcasing hundreds of pieces from a variety of disciplines in locations from Danville to Livermore.
“This event provides an opportunity for everyone to come out and spend a creative weekend immersed in the world of art,” said TVAST spokesperson Shweta Agrawal. “It’s a chance to discover new artists, see unique artwork and support the local art community. For many months leading up to the event, these talented artists have been working tirelessly to create beautiful works of art that they can share with the public.”
Livermore resident Mike D’Amelio is one of over 60 artists taking the opportunity to showcase their work during TVAST. D’Amelio’s paintings will be in the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton. A dabbler in mixed media including acrylic and ink, he describes his work as a place where abstract expressionism meets surrealism, with a little dada-ism mixed in.
“I’m one of the different ones in the local scene, my stuff is a little edgier,” D’Amelio said. “It comes from a personal, psychological place, but also focuses on things that are happening around us.”
D’Amelio was a visitor during the first TVAST and will officially participate as an artist this year. He said the event will show art enthusiasts they don’t need to travel to see “cool” art being made.
“There is an incredible community here of artists,” he said. “Super talented, creating a wide range of stuff, and they have something to say … there’s a real sense of community here and I think something special is brewing and I feel so honored to be readily accepted. My stuff is a little wild and they love it, because they want people to push the envelope and you just don’t have to go to Oakland to see something really cool, it’s here, right in your backyard.”
TVAST began in November 2021 when AVA President Dennis Baker knew artists needed a reason to get creative after the COVID-19 pandemic had shuttered most of their opportunities. Nearly 60 artists showed their work in 19 venues across the Tri-Valley. This year’s event will be the second TVAST and is shaping up to be even bigger than the first. Venues range from studios and galleries to private homes, where viewers can see art in realistic spaces. Baker will show his art in his home, along with works by four female artists. Larger groups will show in spaces like the Bothwell Arts Center and the Firehouse Arts Center. Baker said a large space in Dublin has been secured for 30 high school students to showcase their work, as well.
“The whole idea behind the Alliance for the Visual Arts, our mission, is to support the arts in the Tri-Valley,” said Baker. “We bring artists together and create a space for them to show their work … creators need to be around others who are working on the same media, so we will get together and we will talk and create opportunities for them.”
Baker and his team collaborate with local arts organizations to spread the word, and TVAST has made it free for artists to show their work and for viewers to attend. Funding for marketing and for the event comes from grants and donations. Artist Linda Ryan heads the grant writing committee and said funding an event like this without charging the artists or public is difficult.
“Volunteers handle most of the tasks,” she said. “We really have to get more people to know about the tour and make it a thing. The more people that know about and the more people that come, they bring their friends, they bring their families, and that’s how the word spreads. At first it will feel like a little day out but in a couple years it would be excellent if it was a big turnout to help support the arts in the community.”
Ryan started Livermore’s Art Walk in 2002 and the Bothwell Arts Center in 2006 because she believes supporting arts is beneficial to the local community. Seeing artists at work, she said, can inspire their neighbors to create and promotes the idea that creativity and art are accessible to anyone.
“If you have any interest in doing it yourself, it can really spur you on to help express yourself that way,” she said. “This is a possibility, even if you have a nine to five job. There’s ways to do it without starving, and that kind of life style doesn’t always seem accessible so it’s good to inspire the community and have that conversation.”
Ryan said she didn’t start her art career until the age of 40. She works in acrylic with pouring medium, and mostly creates coastal scenes inspired by her time in Mendocino in an artist in residence program. Her work will be on display at the Bothwell during TVAST.
Baker said he encourages the public to come out and enjoy TVAST. Many of the sites will have refreshment and there will be demonstrations and kids’ activities. A full list of artists, locations, demonstrations and other information will be posted on the TVAST website, along with an interactive GPS map. He said the online catalogue is updated often.
“We an extremely inclusive organization,” Baker said. “Our event is inclusive, and we encourage everyone to bring small children all the way up, every venue is wheel chair accessible and we are opening our arms wide to the public to say, ‘come and look at the art and talk to us about creativity.’ It’s so import to mental health. If you are a creative person, you are a happy person, so everyone is invited to come and learn about creativity.”
TVAST will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 6 and 7 at various locations. For more information, visit www.allianceforthevisualarts.org.