The creative brainchild of Anne Giancola, president of Alliance for the Visual Arts, and Livermore artist Dennis Baker, the Tri-Valley Artist Studio Tour (TVAST) will become a reality in the fall.
The two artists have worked together on this project since November 2020. Ever since moving to the Tri-Valley area in 2013, Giancola became aware that there were a lot of talented, professional artists hidden within the community. She and Baker feel that now is the time to shine a spotlight on them.
Partnering with the Alliance for the Visual Arts, the Tri Valley Artist Studio Tour will be held on Nov. 13 and 14.
“We are excited to show off the beauty of Tri-Valley art and look forward to a successful event that can occur annually,” said Giancola.
She and Baker are leading a team of volunteer artists to organize all the details for the TVAST event, which will also include a preview exhibit hosted by Darcie Kent at her Almost Famous Wine Lounge on Vasco Road, and a fun bicycle tour of all the studio sites.
It’s a feast of art that both local and neighboring communities can enjoy as they visit more than 50 artists from five cities showing in their homes, studios and collectives in the towns of Livermore, Dublin and Pleasanton. Attendees can view demonstrations, see art for sale, and talk with the artists about their techniques and inspiration, from paintings, ceramics, sculpture, glass, mixed media, photography, and collage to jewelry and wearable art. The variety of different mediums is inspiring.
This fun event for the entire family is free and open to the public, on Nov. 13 and 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Before the event, patrons can see artist’s work samples and plan their weekend tours on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Darcie Kent Wineries’ Almost Famous Wine Lounge, 2271 South Vasco Road, Suite D, in Livermore.
For more information, visit TVASTart.com.