In conjunction with the current exhibit “Imagination Expressed 2022,” five members of the Pleasanton Art League will be at the Museum on Main in Pleasanton throughout February and March to demonstrate their work and discuss their techniques with visitors.
“It’s a great opportunity to see how artists work and find out more about what they do,” said Ken MacLennan, museum curator.
Participating artists and their schedules:
Eugenia Zobel (porcelain painting), Saturday, Feb. 5, noon to - 4 p.m., and Saturday, March 5, noon to 4 p.m.
Rebecca Davies (oils), Thursday, Feb. 10, 10 a.m. to noon; Thursday, March 3, 10 a.m. to noon; and Thursday, March 10, 10 a.m. to noon.
Meghana Mitragotri (watercolor), Saturday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, March 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Jennifer Huber (acrylic), Saturday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Saturday, March 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Museum on Main is located at 603 Main St., in Pleasanton, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit museumonmain.org.